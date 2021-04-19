The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Springfield College. The criteria for selection to the dean’s list: the student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades; not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term; must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term. Area students include: Carter Brochu of Concord, with a primary major of History; Brenda Hall of Hardwick, with a primary major of Human Services; Renee Kennett of North Stratford, N.H., with a primary major of Human Services; Jakob Raichle of Bethlehem, N.H., with a primary major of Sport Management.

