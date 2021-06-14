ST. JOHNSBURY — The following students have been selected as Career and Technical Education’s Students of the Quarter by their teachers: Nicholas Heath, Automotive Technology 1; Cale McGinnis, Automotive Technology 2; Ashton Fischer, Intro. to Automotive Technology; Colton Masure, Welding; Beau Despins, Work-Based Learning; Rueben Moses, Woodworking; Daniel Chapple, Electricity I; Braeden Beck, Electricity II.
Also, Hayden Wilkins, Career Exploration; Blake Lamont, Intro to Human Services; Kylee Lapete, Human & Professional Services; Rizu Toyoshima, Sales & Marketing; Chaejin “Asher” Kim, Foundation in Culinary Arts; Colter Thibaudeau, Foundation in Culinary Arts; Cody Langmaid, Culinary 1; Anthony Spaulding, Culinary 2; Logan Burgess, Intro. to Construction; Luke Dudas, Construction Technology; Ethan Labounty, Career Exploration, Nathaniel Adams, Finance; and Elias Tussie Bissu, Sales & Marketing.
