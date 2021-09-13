St. Johnsbury Academy Announces Six New Faculty And Three New Staff Members

St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced the six new faculty and three new staff members that started the 2021-2022 school year. Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said, ” We’re thrilled to welcome this talented new group of faculty and staff to departments across the school — and are grateful they have jumped in to be part of the community and to bring their new energy to all the challenges and opportunities we face right now.”
Faculty
Kevin Cattrell, PhD, joins the English Department and will live in Brantview Dorm with his family. He has been teaching many levels of students at a school outside Boston for more than 10 years. Kevin has a double major in English and Classics from Bowdoin College and a PhD in English from Rutgers University.
Lorna Holcombe joins the Academy as a reading and literacy specialist in Special Services. Lorna received her bachelor of science in Elementary Education from the University of Maine/Farmington, her MED from Lesley University, and her Reading & Writing Specialist certification from Plymouth State University.
Sean Lynch is one of two inaugural interns who will teach in the English Department. He will also serve as a proctor in the Barn. Sean received his bachelor of arts in English from Yale University.
Caroline Loder, Class of 1990, will teach pottery classes in the Fine Arts Department. She has been a professional clay artist and designer for many years and received her bachelor of fine arts in Advertising from Syracuse University.
Sydney Minnehan is the second inaugural English department intern and will serve as a proctor in Sheepcote. Sydney received her bachelor of arts in English from St. Lawrence University. She minored in Art.
Carmen Ana Pont, PhD, joins the Languages Department to teach both Spanish and French. Carmen received her doctorate in Latin American Studies from Sorbonne Nouvelle University Paris 3 and her Masters and her second doctorate, in French, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She most recently taught French and Spanish at Northfield Middle/High School.
Staff
Danielle Balch joins the Academy as the administrative assistant to facilities. Danielle received her bachelor of science from Lyndon State College in Television Studies.
Ryan Cushman joins SJA as a structured study hall instructor. Ryan received his bachelors in History/Spanish from Walla Walla University and his Masters in history from the University of Edinburgh. He most recently taught at the Anglo-American School of Moscow.
Sandra Mings-Lamar is the new director of Adult Education and returns to SJA with wide and deep experience with adult learners. Sandra earned her bachelor of arts in English at Seattle University and her master of arts in Educational Administration and Leadership from San Francisco State University.
Several Academy faculty and staff have taken on new responsibilities and titles:
• Angela Drew, Class of 2000, will remain teaching in the English department while serving as the chair of the Capstone Department.
• Julie Gist will move to Special Services, where she will be the Department Secretary.
• Buffie Hegarty, Class of 1990, is now the administrative executive assistant to Academic Affairs.
• Julia Kearney is now with RecFit full-time where she will continue to work as a personal trainer and front desk person.
• Shane LaCroix, Class of 2012, is the Campus Life Program coordinator.
• Laurie Lang, Class of 1999, is the executive assistant to Campus Life.
• Ellen Meranze has begun the direction and development of SJA’s new First-Year Immersion course.
• Matt Peters, Class of 1995, will be working with faculty and staff on their tech integration needs as the director of Academic Technology Services/Network & Systems administrator.
• Katie Reed is the new chair of the Languages Department.
