St. Johnsbury Academy’s Math Team has competed in the annual New England Math League for the last six months. Students were challenged with six questions each month, ranging from Algebra I concepts to Pre-Calculus and Combinatorics content questions. Each student is graded individually out of six and each school is graded based on the top five scores submitted each month.
The New England Math League consists of over 75 public and private schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
St. Johnsbury Academy finished in 14th place overall, with 142/180 points. Competing against private schools like Taft, Noble and Greenough, Deerfield, Kent and Phillips, SJA finished ahead of other schools like Brooks School, Thayer Academy, Worchester Academy, Hotchkiss School and Milton Academy.
SJA’s top five overall scorers through the six rounds of competition were: Theodora Montague, Yicheng “Nathan” Shen, Luke Young-Xu, Qingyue “Jenny” Li, and Zelin “Aiden” Chen.
Luke Young-Xu had a perfect score in rounds two and six. Other perfect scores included Jiabin “Andy” Xu (Round 4), Yicheng “Nathan” Shen (Round 6), Qingyue “Jenny” Li (Round 6), and Zelin “Aiden” Chen (Round 6).
