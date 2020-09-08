St. Johnsbury Academy Offering Free Meals To SJA Students

St. Johnsbury Academy has been approved to participate in the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) through the State of Vermont Child Nutrition Program. Meals will be provided to all enrolled children, which began Sept. 8, free of charge. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, the USDA has extended the eligibility of the SFSP allowing SJA to participate in the program through Dec. 31.
Funds providing free lunch to students, including those enrolled in Vermont approved independent schools, will be offered through Dec. 31, or until the additional funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.
St. Johnsbury Academy will operate as a closed site meaning only students enrolled at St. Johnsbury Academy will be eligible to participate in the meal offerings.
The program does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and marital/civil union status, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
• Breakfast: Streeter Hall Café Grab and Go – 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday. (Friday meals may be picked up after school in the dining hall on Wednesday or Thursday)
• Lunch: Packaged lunches will be delivered to student classrooms between 11:55 a.m. and 12:25 p.m., Monday through Thursday (Friday meals may be picked up after school in the dining hall on Wednesday or Thursday). Lunches will be pre-ordered using your student’s stjlabs account. You will receive an email with the menu for the following week from Campus Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.