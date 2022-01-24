St. Johnsbury Academy Seniors Named College Board National Scholars

St. Johnsbury Academy seniors who were recently named College Board National Recognition Scholars are: front row from left, Rose Sullivan of St. Johnsbury; Kayanna Burns of St. Johnsbury; Madison Wilson of East St. Johnsbury; back row, Henry Heilman of St. Johnsbury; Sam Begin of Waterford; Haley Chen of Franconia, N.H.; Ryan Thompson of Atlanta, Ga.; and Cecilia Sweeney of Piermont, N.H. (Photo by Steve Legge)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Eight St. Johnsbury Academy seniors were recently named College Board National Recognition Scholars. Earning the honors were Rose Sullivan, Kayanna Burns, Madison Wilson, Henry Heilman, Sam Begin, Haley Chen, Ryan Thompson and Cecilia Sweeney.
This distinction recognizes their academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT™ 10, or AP® exams. There is special consideration for those students who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American, Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area or are from a small town.
Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said, “I want to congratulate these impressive students on being selected for this honor — we know that it represents a huge amount of work and dedication to scholarship.”
