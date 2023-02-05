St. Johnsbury Academy Seniors Selected As Candidates For The US Presidential Scholars Program

These St. Johnsbury Academy seniors were recently selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program: from left, Liam Markey of Peacham, Theodora Montague and Nathan Lenzini, both of St. Johnsbury. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
Three St. Johnsbury Academy seniors have been selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. Liam Markey of Peacham, Theodora Montague and Nathan Lenzini, both of St. Johnsbury, have been chosen based on their ACT Assessment or College Board SAT performance.
The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize and honor some of the Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional visual, creative and performing arts talent. In 2015, the program was expanded again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
U.S. Presidential Scholars receive one of the Nation’s highest honors for high school students, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people. In honoring the U.S. Presidential Scholars, the President symbolically honors all graduating high school seniors of high potential.
Headmaster Sharon Howell said, “We are so proud of these extraordinary students for having been recognized in this way, by being selected for Presidential Scholar candidacy. The honor represents a level of accomplishment, not only in terms of academics but also across other realms we value such as character and community. We are behind them heartily!”
In April, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars will review the applications of the approximately 600 semifinalists, applying the same criteria used by the review committee. The Commission selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars each year. Since 1964, this unique federal Program has honored more than 8,000 students who have demonstrated scholarship, leadership, artistic excellence and selfless service to others.
