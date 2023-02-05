St. Johnsbury Academy Seniors Selected As Candidates For The US Presidential Scholars Program
These St. Johnsbury Academy seniors were recently selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program: from left, Liam Markey of Peacham, Theodora Montague and Nathan Lenzini, both of St. Johnsbury. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

Three St. Johnsbury Academy seniors have been selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. Liam Markey of Peacham, Theodora Montague and Nathan Lenzini, both of St. Johnsbury, have been chosen based on their ACT Assessment or College Board SAT performance.

The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize and honor some of the Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional visual, creative and performing arts talent. In 2015, the program was expanded again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

