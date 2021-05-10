St. Johnsbury Academy Students Compete In Virtual SkillsUSA

St. Johnsbury Academy students, Eve Codling, of Bath, N.H., and Audrey Royer, of Sutton, were honored in the school’s Chapel recently for their achievements at the state SkillsUSA competition, held virtually in April.
Eve, a senior, won the top prize in the Commercial Baking division and will compete for the national title in June. Eve is the 16th student from St. Johnsbury Academy to win the Vermont Skills USA Gold medal in Commercial Baking. Of the past 15 students that competed in this competition at Nationals from the Academy, four won the gold medal, six won the silver medal, and one won the bronze medal. They all competed against up to 40 other students from across the United States at those events. The gold medalists won a full-tuition scholarship to Culinary Arts colleges.
Audrey, a junior, earned a bronze medal in Job Skills Demonstration Open. She chose to demonstrate how to castrate a steer. She could select any technical skill, and the reason she chose the one she did was because it is a necessary skill to be able to perform as a farmer.
Her family is able to save a considerable amount of money each year because they are able to do this themselves. While she was demonstrating the skill, she also had to explain each step of the process. For the demonstration, she built a wooden replica of a steer to use.
