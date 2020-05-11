St. Johnsbury Academy Students Earn Top Honors In UVM Math Contest

Three St. Johnsbury Academy students earned top honors for their performance in the University of Vermont Math Contest. Junior Emma Keenan, senior Sung Woo Jang, and junior Jiabin Xu have been recognized for their efforts at the 63rd Annual High School Prize Examination in Mathematics that took place in March.
Emma Keenan earned an eighth-place tie in the statewide competition. Sung Woo Jang finished first in Vermont Region 2. Jiabin Xu was second in the region. The three also earned a Certificate of Merit.
Other SJA students receiving a Certificate of Merit were Yu Cheng Chang, Gavin Ghafoori, Yu Fan Hu, Mate Koszo, Yichen Lu, Takahiro Matsumoto, Luke Young-Xu and Yiqi Zhao.
Emma, Sung Woo and Jiabin will be honored at this year’s Math Day on Tuesday, May 19, in a virtual celebration of all of the prize winners in the state.
Headmaster Tom Lovett said, “I am always so impressed by the abilities of our math students! These students, their teachers, and their families should be very proud. I am glad they will be celebrated — at least virtually — and I look forward to what Emma and Jiabin will do in their senior year!”
