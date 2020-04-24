ST. JOHNSBURY — Students in Sarah Callanan’s Latin classes participated in the National Latin Exam recently. Each student was required to demonstrate knowledge and comprehension of Latin grammar, vocabulary, culture, and the ability to read in Latin. The 40-question, 45-minute test also includes history, mythology, geography and common phrases and expressions.
Eleven SJA students earned recognition for their achievements. Latin I students earning recognition were: Theodora Montague (Gold Medal, Summa Cum Laude Certificate); Mary Fowler (Silver Medal, Maxima Cum Laude Certificate); Zahizaib Rashid (Magna Cum Laude Certificate); Genevieve Hatch (Cum Laude Certificate); and Paxton Smith (Cum Laude Certificate).
On the Latin II test, Emma Keenan earned a Gold medal and a Summa Cum Laude Certificate; Anna Aiken earned a Magna Cum Laude Certificate; and William Kimber earned a Cum Laude Certificate.
On the Latin Prose exam, the highest exam offered this year, Lucas Chadderdon and Yiqi Zhao both earned Magna Cum Laude Certificates. Evan Thornton-Sherman earned a Cum Laude Certificate.
Headmaster Tom Lovett said, “This is such welcome news in these hard times! Once again, in the proud tradition of Graham Newell and Bertha Stillson, Sarah Callanan has prepared her students to excel in Latin studies. These students and their families should be very proud. They join a long line of students who have earned honors in these exams over decades. I know I speak for Sarah and many others here when I say, I am very proud of all of them!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.