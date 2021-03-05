All St Johnsbury resident preschool children who are 4- and 5-years-old, and not yet enrolled in Kindergarten, are invited to submit artwork as part of a community book, “Celebrating Diversity-Young Children’s Voices in Our Community.”
Submission kits with instructions and art materials are being provided. In addition, all participants will receive a free children’s book.
Kits are available for pickup at the St Johnsbury Athenaeum, the St Johnsbury School or from your childcare center preschool teacher. Submissions must be received by March 31.
More information is available by calling or texting (802) 274-6989.
This project is sponsored by the St Johnsbury School Early Education Program; Building Bright Futures and the St Johnsbury Athenaeum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.