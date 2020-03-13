St. Johnsbury Rotary Holds First Round Of 2020 Speech Contest

ST. JOHNSBURY — Each year, Rotary District 7850 (which is made up of 43 Rotary clubs in northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Canada) holds a district-wide Speech Contest for high school students. The contest starts at the club level and encourages local students to prepare and present a five-minute speech on a Rotary topic selected each year. This year’s topic, “How Does Rotary Connect To My World” focuses on teamwork and everyday relationships.
Progressive competitions are held in the clubs’ assistant governor’s area ($150 prize); then at the District 7850 Conference, which this year is being held May 2 at Jay Peak Resort in Jay, Vermont ($250 prize – competition taking place before lunch); and the final round, also taking place at District 7850 Conference at Jay Peak on May 2, to be held before the evening dinner, where the ultimate winner will be named. The winner’s total earnings will total $1000.
