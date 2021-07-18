St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently announced the recipients of the club’s annual Educational Awards: David Richardson, of St. Johnsbury, a graduate of Danville School; and Kylee LaPete, of Danville, a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. These students were chosen based on their community service, exemplifying Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
Every year, the St. Johnsbury Club presents education awards to area high school seniors going on to post-secondary education or pursuing technical/vocational training. Students from schools within the Club’s service area are eligible to apply and include St. Johnsbury Academy, Danville School and Hazen Union School. An application process takes place and includes: a letter from the student, outlining their community service and their plans for the future; a statement of need; letters of recommendations; and a resume of community service.
David plans to attend the University of Vermont this fall, majoring in Political Science.
Kylee plans to attend Montana State University this fall, majoring in Nursing.
Each of these students will receive $1,000 to use toward their college plans.
