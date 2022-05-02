St. Johnsbury Rotary, NEK Human Services Team Up On Community Service Awards
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently announced a new partnership between the club and Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) to provide an additional service award opportunity for local graduating seniors.

Each year, St. Johnsbury Rotary gives Community Service awards to area high school seniors going on to post-secondary education or pursuing technical/vocational training. Students at St. Johnsbury Academy, Danville High School and Hazen Union High School are eligible to apply.

All applicants need to reflect the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” Starting this year, NKHS is partnering to provide additional funding for high school students who are furthering their education in the human services/mental health areas at a college in Vermont. This annual donation is being made through NKHS’s Wellness Committee and is provided by donations their employees make on “Jeans Days.”

The deadline to apply for the St. Johnsbury Rotary Community Service Award is fast approaching. Applications need to be received by Friday, May 6. Those who would like to take advantage of the opportunity provided by NKHS should note on their application if they are pursuing a degree in Human Services at a college in Vermont.

The application can be found at www.stjohnsburyrotary.org and can be emailed to stjrotaryclub@gmail.com.

