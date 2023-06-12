Each year, the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club gives Community Service awards to area high school seniors going on to post-secondary education or pursuing technical/vocational training. Students at St. Johnsbury Academy, Danville High School and Hazen Union High School are eligible to apply.

An application process takes place and includes: a letter from the student, outlining their community service and their plans for the future; a statement of need; letters of recommendations; and a resume of community service. All applicants need to reflect the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

