Each year, the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club gives Community Service awards to area high school seniors going on to post-secondary education or pursuing technical/vocational training. Students at St. Johnsbury Academy, Danville High School and Hazen Union High School are eligible to apply.
An application process takes place and includes: a letter from the student, outlining their community service and their plans for the future; a statement of need; letters of recommendations; and a resume of community service. All applicants need to reflect the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
St. Johnsbury Rotary partners with Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) to provide an additional service award opportunity for local graduating seniors who are furthering their education in the human services/mental health areas at a college in Vermont. This annual award is being made through NKHS’s Wellness Committee.
This year’s recipients of St. Johnsbury Rotary’s $1,500 Community Service Awards are Lilian Kittredge and Madison Langdell.
Lilian Kittredge, a 2023 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, plans to attend Norwich University in the fall to pursue a degree in Nursing. She is the daughter of Jessica Burnham and Jesse Kittredge.
Lilian is also the recipient of the NKHS $750 award.
Madison Langdell, a 2023 graduate of Hazen Union School, plans to attend SUNY (State University of New York) Plattsburg in the fall, majoring in Business Administration. She is the daughter of Tonya and Brian Langdell.
This years sponsors of St. Johnsbury Rotary make it possible for the club to offer these Community Service Awards to the graduating seniors: Northern Counties Health Care; Century 21 Farm & Forest; Pete & Gerry’s; Celtic Marketing; Anthony’s Diner; Begin Realty Associates; Fred’s Energy; Graves Builders; Life Insight Coaching & Consulting; Locally Social Coffee; Adler & McCabe, PLC; Dan Wyand PT & Associates; Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital; All About Flowers; Joe’s Repair; Community National Bank; Union Bank; and Maple Grove Farms.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.