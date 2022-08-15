The following are the St. Johnsbury School District bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year. St. Johnsbury School resumes classes on Aug. 24.
To all students — Grade 5 & up within 1 mile of the school are walkers.
Bus riders, please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. No switching of buses to go to friends houses.
Route #1 — Darlene
AM: 6:50, leave Garage; 7:03, 1504 Memorial Dr.; 7:04, ABC/LOL St. J Center; 7:08, 178 Mountain Dr.; 7:10, Tremont Street/Route 5; 7:12 Elm Street; 7:14, 418 Railroad St.; 7:16, 80 Mt. Pleasant St.; 7:25, School.
PM: 2, leave Garage, 2:35, School; 2:40, 418 Railroad St.; 2:42, Elm Street; 2:45, 80 Mt. Pleasant St.; 2:50, Tremont Street/Route 5; 2:51, 178 Mountain Dr; 2:51, ABC/LOL St. J Center; 2:55, 1504 Memorial Dr.; 3, Dipper Doodles.
Route #2 — Loretta
AM: 6:55, 1372 Back Center Rd.; 7:05, Post Office; 7:10, 4 Corners — Stark District Road; 7:15, Stark District Road/Coffin Road; 7:16, 604 Stark District Rd.; 7:17, 1448 Memorial Drive ABC-LOL; 7:18, Stetson/Route 5; 7:20, Mountain View Drive up to the top; 7:25, Camp ABC-LOL, McGill Avenue (ABC stop); 7:30, School.
PM: 2:35, School; 2:42, Camp ABC-LOL, McGill Avenue (ABC stop); 2:55, Mountain View Drive up to the top; 3, Stetson/Route 5; 3:05, 1448 Memorial Drive ABC-LOL; 3:15, 604 Stark District Rd.; 3:20, Stark District Road/Coffin Road; 3:25, 4 Corners — Stark District Road; 3:30, Post Office; 3:40, 1372 Back Center Rd.
Route #3 — Ben
AM: 6:50, Dipper Doodles; 7:05, Mount Pleasant Trailer Park; 7:06, 792 New Boston/Newland; 7:08, Green Lantern; 7:15, 611 Route 2B; 7:18, 444 Route 2B; 7:20, turn around on 2B — Library; 7:25, 293 Route 2B; 7:30, School.
PM: 2:40, School; 2:49, 293 Route 2B; 2:48, turn around on 2B — Library; 2:50, 444 Route 2B; 2:55, 611 Route 2B; 3, 509 Route 2B; 3:05, Green Lantern; 3:10, 792 New Boston/Newland; 3:15, Mount Pleasant Trailer Park; 3:20, Dipper Doodles.
Route #4 — Christian
AM: 7:09, 1115 Railroad St., Umbrella/Pizza; 7:11, 151 Concord Ave.; 7:12, Elm Street and Harrison Avenue, 103 Harrison Ave.; 7:16, White Market; 7:17, Chinese Restaurant Parking Lot, 255 Caledonia St.; 7:18, 280 Caledonia St.; 7:19. 129 Sunset Dr., 156 Sunset Dr.; 7:20, Sunset Drive/Carroll Boulevard; 7:21, Costa Avenue, Marion Avenue, Costa Avenue/River Street (intersection); 7:23, Bay and St. Mary streets, South Main Street (Canterbury Apts.) #1; 7:30, South Main Street (Canterbury Apts.) #2, 118 Main Street, end of house coming out; 7:33, 332 Main St. — Crystals Day Care, 335 Main Street across from Crystals; 7:35, School.
PM: 2:50, School; 2:55, 335 Main Street across from Crystals Day Care; 2:55, 332 Main St. — Crystals Day Care; 2:56, 118 Main Street, end of house coming out; 2:57, South Main Street (Canterbury Apts.) #2; 2:58, South Main Street (Canterbury Apts.) #1; 3, Bay and St. Mary streets; 3:02, Costa Avenue/River Street (intersection); 3:05, 118 Costa Ave., Costa Avenue/Marion Avenue; 3:06, Costa Avenue, Marion Avenue; 3:07, Sunset Drive/Carroll Boulevard; 3:09, 156 Sunset Dr.; 3:10, 129 Sunset Dr.; 3:11, 280 Caledonia St.; 3:12, 255 Caledonia St.; 3:13, Chinese Restaurant Parking Lot; 3:14, White Market; 3:15, 29 Harrison Ave., 375 Concord Ave.; 3:16, 103 Harrison Ave.; 3:17, Elm Street and Harrison Avenue; 3:18, 151 Concord Ave.; 3:19, 7:09, 1115 Railroad St., Umbrella/Pizza.
Route #5 — Joy
AM: 6:55, 412 Bible Hill Rd. — up the road; 7, 1099 Mount Pisgah Rd., intersection; 7:03, 1008 Breezy Hill Rd., Skyview Drive/Breezy Hill; 7:05, 122 Rocky Ridge Rd.; 7:07, Buxton Road; 7:08, Rocky Ridge Road and Lower Rocky Ridge; 7:09, 656/640 Pleasant St.; 7:10, St. Johns/Pleasant streets; 7:11, Jones/Pleasant streets; 7:12, Union Street; 7:17, corner of Emerson and Union streets; 7:19, Pleasant and School streets (1st corner), Church Street; 7:20, Jones and Pleasant streets; 7:21, Family Dollar Store, Railroad Street; 7:23, 701 Railroad St.; 7:24, 563 Railroad St.; 7:25, Federal Street/Pearl Street; 7:26, 123 Pearl St.; 7:27, 19 Pearl St.; 7:30, School.
PM: 2:45, School; 2:55, Federal Street/Pearl Street; 2:56, 123 Pearl St.; 2:57, 19 Pearl St.; 2:58, 563 Railroad St.; 2:59, 701 Railroad St.; 3, Family Dollar Store, Railroad Street; 3:01, Jones and Pleasant streets; 3:02, Pleasant and School streets (1st corner), Church Street; 3:04, corner of Emerson and Union streets; 3:05, Union Street; 3:05, Jones/Pleasant streets; 3:06, St. Johns/Pleasant streets; 3:07, 656/640 Pleasant St.; 3:08, Rocky Ridge Road and Lower Rocky Ridge; 3:10, 122 Rocky Ridge Rd.; 3:11, Buxton Road; 3:20, 1008 Breezy Hill Rd., Skyview Drive/Breezy Hill; 3:28, 1099 Mount Pisgah Rd., intersection; 3:29, 243 Bible Hill Rd.; 3:30, 412 Bible Hill Rd. — up the road.
Route #6 — Mike
AM: 6:39, leave Butler’s; 6:49, Zabarski/Sylvain/Mooney; 6:52, 1785 Sylvain Rd.; 6:54, 1457 Old Bradley Rd.; 6:56, 2082 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 6:58, 2819 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 6:59, 3083 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 7, Houghton Bridge/Crepeault Hill; 7:01, 884 Houghton Bridge Rd.; 7:02, 752 Houghton Bridge; 7:10, 555 North Danville Rd.; 7:15, Cliff and Winter streets; 7:16, Cliff and Harvey streets; 7:18, Cherry Street Day Care; 7:20, Pearl Street/Eastern Avenue; 7:21, Pearl Street; 7:22, Maple Street/North Avenue; 7:25, School.
PM: 2:45, School; 2:50, Cherry Street Day Care; 2:52, Pearl Street/Eastern Avenue; 2:53, Pearl Street; 2:54, Maple Street/North Avenue; 2:58, 1073 Mount Pleasant St.; 3:01, Cliff and Harvey streets; 3:06, 431 North Danville Rd.; 3:07, 296 Goss Hollow Rd.; 3:14, 752 Houghton Bridge; 3:15, 884 Houghton Bridge Rd.; 3:16, Houghton Bridge/Crepeault Hill; 3:17, 3083 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:18, 2819 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:19, 2082 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:21, 1457 Old Bradley Rd.; 3:24, 1785 Sylvain Rd.; 3:26, Mooney Road; 3:27, Zabarski/Sylvain/Mooney; 3:28, Kids of the Kingdom; 3:30, Model A Drive.
Route #7 — Charlie
AM: 6:56, Mud Hollow Road/Severance Hill; 6:57, 249 Severance Hill; 6:59, East St. Johnsbury Bridge; 7, 1044 US Route 2E; 7:01, 978 US Route 2E; 7:03, Riley’s Fish Shack; 7:04, 2777 Portland St.; 7:05, 976 Portland St. (Rox Daycare); 7:06, Assisqua Avenue/Route 2; 7:07, 619 Portland St.; 7:09, Portland Street/Ely Street; 7:09, 609 Portland St.; 7:10, Concord and Mountain avenues/Lafayette Street; 7:11, Concord and Ladd avenues; 7:12, Concord and Parker avenues; 7:12, Concord Avenue and Ridgewood Drive; 7:13, 266 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:14, 869 Higgins Hill Rd.; 7:15, 1225 Concord Ave.; 7:20, Lincoln Street; 7:23, Concord Avenue/Cottage Street; 7:25, Gilman Avenue/Farmer Drive, turn around Shetland Circle; 7:31, School.
PM: 2:50, School; 3:01, Gilman Avenue/Farmer Drive, turn around Shetland Circle; 3:02, Concord Avenue/Cottage Street; 3:03, Concord and Mountain avenues/Lafayette Street; 3:04, Concord and Ladd avenues; 3:05, Concord and Parker avenues; 3:06, Concord Avenue and Ridgewood Drive; 3:06, 266 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:09, 869 Higgins Hill Rd.; 3:10, 1225 Concord Ave.; 3:14, Lincoln Street; 3:16, Portland Street/Ely Street; 3:17, 619 Portland St.; 3:18, Assisqua Avenue/Route 2; 3:19, 976 Portland St. (Rox Daycare); 3:20, 2777 Portland St.; 3:22, Riley’s Fish Shack; 3:23, 978 US Route 2E; 3:25, East St. Johnsbury Bridge; 3:27, 249 Severance Hill; 3:28, Mud Hollow Road/Severance Hill.
