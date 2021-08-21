The St. Johnsbury School District resumes classes on Aug. 25 for the 2021-2022 school year. All students Grade 5 and up within 1 mile of the school are walkers. For those who ride the bus, be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. See school bus guidelines.
Bus #1 — Darlene
AM: 6:50, leave Garage; 7, Green Lantern; 7:05, 1504 Memorial Dr.; 7:06, ABC/LOL St. J Center; 7:09, Tremont Street; 7:12, Elm Street; 7:14, 80 Mt. Pleasant St.; 7:25, School.
PM: 2, leave Garage; 2:35, School; 2:40, 80 Mt. Pleasant St.; 3:01, Elm Street; 3:03, Tremont Street; 3:06, ABC/LOL St. J Center; 3:07, 1504 Memorial Dr.; 3:11, Green Lantern.
Bus #2 — Loretta
AM: 7:10, Sanger Circle/Route 5; 7:12, Post Office; 7:13, 1448 Memorial Dr. ABC-LOL; 7:15, Stetson; 7:18, Mt. View drive up; 7:21, Camp ABC-LOL, McGill Avenue (ABC stop), McGill Avenue (ABC stop), McGill Avenue (ABC stop); 7:22, 78 Hastings Hill; 7:30, School.
PM: 2:35, School; 2:40, 78 Hastings Hill; 2:42 Camp ABC-LOL, McGill Avenue (ABC stop), McGill Avenue (ABC stop), McGill Avenue (ABC stop); 2:55, Mt. View drive up; 2:57, Stetson; 2:58, 1448 Memorial Dr. ABC-LOL; 3, Post Office; 3:02, Sanger Circle/Route 5.
Bus #3 — Cathy
AM: 7:05, Mount Pleasant Trailer Park; 7:06, Newland Compound; 7:07, 792 New Boston; 7:08, Green Lantern; 7:27, 307 Route 2B; 7:33, 1060 Route 2B; 7:33, turn around on 2B — Library; 7:34, 293 Route 2B; 7:35, School.
PM: 2:40, School; 2:49, 293 Route 2B; 2:48, turn around on 2B — Library; 2:48, 1060 Route 2B; 2:50, 307 Route 2B; 3:05, Green Lantern; 3:10, 792 New Boston; 3:12, Newland Compound; 3:15, Mount Pleasant Trailer Park.
Bus #4
AM: 6:45, Dipper Doodles; 7, 4 Corners — Stark District Road; 7:07, 305 Old Center Rd.; 7:12, Elm & Harrison Streets; 7:14, Cottage Street/Concord Avenue; 7:16, White Market; 7:17, Chinese Restaurant Parking Lot; 7:18, Caledonia Street; 7;19, 255 Caledonia St.; 7:20, 129 Sunset Dr.; 7:21, Costa Avenue/Marion Avenue; 7:23, Bay & St. Mary Streets; 7:30, South Main (Canterbury Apts.); 7:31, 118 Main Street, end house coming out; 7:33, 332 Main St. — Crystals Day Care; 7:35, School.
PM: 2:40, School; 2:51, South Main (Canterbury Apts.); 2:52, 118 Main Street, end house coming out; 2:54, 332 Main St. — Crystals Day Care; 3, Bay & St. Mary Streets; 3:02, Chinese Restaurant Parking Lot; 3:03, Caledonia Street; 3:04, 255 Caledonia St.; 3:05, Sunset Drive; 3:06, 129 Sunset Dr.; 3:08, Costa Avenue/River Road (intersection); 3:09, Costa Avenue/Marion Avenue; 3:17, White Market; 3:18, Elm & Harris Streets; 3:19, 103 Harrison Ave.; 3:21, 305 Old Center Rd.; 3:23, 604 Stark District Rd.; 3:26, 4 Corners — Stark District Road; 3:30, Dipper Doodles.
Bus #5 — Joy
AM: 6:55, 412 Bible Hill Rd. and up, 243 Bible Hill Rd.; 7:01, Fenoff Circle & Breezy Hill; 7:03, 1008 Breezy Hill, 222 Breezy Hill; 7:07, Buxton Road; 7:08, 122 Rocky Ridge; 7:09, 656/640 Pleasant St.; 7:10, St. Johns/Pleasant Streets; 7:12, Union Street; 7:17, corner of Emerson & Union Streets; 7:18, corner of Emerson & Pleasant Streets; 7:19, Pleasant & School Streets (1st corner); 7:20, Jones Street & Pleasant Street; 7:21, Family Dollar, Railroad Street; 7:24, 563 Railroad St.; 7:25, Federal Street/Pearl Street; 7:26, 19 Pearl St.; 7:30, School.
PM: 2:45, School; 2:55, Federal Street/Pearl Street; 2:55, Family Dollar, Railroad Street; 2:56, 19 Pearl St.; 2:57, 563 Railroad St.; 3, Jones Street & Pleasant Street; 3:01, Pleasant & School Streets (1st corner); 3:02, corner of Emerson & Pleasant Streets; 3:03, corner of Emerson & Union Streets; 3:04, Union Street; 3:05, St. Johns/Pleasant Streets;; 3:06, 656/640 Pleasant St.; 3:11, Buxton Road; 3:15, 122 Rocky Ridge; 3:20, 1008 Breezy Hill, 222 Breezy Hill; 3:22, Fenoff Circle & Breezy Hill; 3:29, 243 Bible Hill Rd.; 3:30, 412 Bible Hill Rd. and up.
Bus #6 — Mike
AM: 6:40, leave Butler’s; 6:50, Kids of the Kingdom; 6:54, 1785 Sylvain Rd.; 6:57, 1916 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 6:58, 1953 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 6:59, 2082 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 7:01, 2819 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 7:02, 3083 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 7:07, 995 Rabbit Plain Rd.; 7:08, corner of Old Prue & Goss Hollow Roads; 7:09, 555 North Danville Rd.; 7:19, Cliff & Harvey Streets; 7:23, Cherry Street Day Care; 7:25, Boxcar & Caboose; 7:26, Maple Street/North Avenue; 7:30, School.
PM: 2:45, School; 2:48, Boxcar & Caboose; 2:50, Maple Street/North Avenue;; 2:53, Cherry Street Day Care; 2:58, Cliff & Harvey Streets;; 2:59, 555 North Danville Rd.; 3, 431 North Danville Rd.; 3:01, corner of Old Prue & Goss Hollow Roads; 3:02, 995 Rabbit Plain Rd.; 3:05, 752 Houghton Bridge; 3:06, 3083 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:07, 2819 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:09, 2082 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:10, 1953 Crepeault Hill Rd.; 3:11, 1785 Sylvain Rd.; 3:15, Kids of the Kingdom; 3:16, Model A/Depot Hill; 3:18, Mooney Road.
Bus #7 — Charlie
AM: 6:56, Mud Hollow Road/Severence Hill; 6:58, white house before Rodd’s; 6:59, East St. Johnsbury Bridge; 7, 1044 US Route 2E; 7:01, 978 US Route 2E; 7:04, Riley’s Fish Shack; 7:05, 2777 Portland St.; 7:06, 976 Portland St.; 7:07, 619 Portland St.; 7:08, Portland Street/Ely Street; 7:09, 609 Portland St.; 7:10, Concord & Mountain Avenues/Lafayette Street; 7:11, Concord & Ladd Avenues; 7:12, Concord & Parker Avenues; 7:13, 266 Higgins Hill; 7:14, 869 Higgins Hill; 7:20, Lincoln Street; 7:23, Concord Avenue/Cottage Street; 7:25, Concord & Gilman Avenues; 7:31, School.
PM: 2:50, School; 3:01, Concord & Gilman Avenues; 3:02, Concord Avenue/Cottage Street; 3:03, Concord & Mountain Avenues/Lafayette Street; 3:04, Concord & Ladd Avenues; 3:05, Concord & Parker Avenues; 3:06, 266 Higgins Hill; 3:09, 869 Higgins Hill; 3:14, Lincoln Street; 3:15, Portland Street/Ely Street; 3:17, 619 Portland St.; 3:19, 976 Portland St.; 3:20, 2777 Portland St.; 3:21, Spaulding Road & Dog Mountain; 3:22, Riley’s Fish Shack; 3:23, 978 US Route 2E; 3:24, 1044 US Route 2E; 3:25, East St. Johnsbury Bridge; 3:26, white house before Rodd’s; 3:28, Mud Hollow Road/Severence Hill.
