ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School gymnasium was packed with family members and friends of 76 eighth-grade graduates on June 9.
The ceremony included remarks by Principal Jeremy Ross, Supt. Karen Conroy and School Board chair, Abigail Campbell.
The school’s first boys a Capella group, the Catamouths, entertained the crowd by singing the Beach Boys song, “Barbara Ann.” The group is made up of middle school boys.
Graduate Christopher Yi delivered a speech, assuring the audience as he began that his remarks would be like a Snickers bar — “short and sweet.”
He talked about his relatively short time in St. Johnsbury, having moved to the town in 2018. “Thanks to all of the smiling and welcoming faces that embraced me with open arms, I was quickly able to find a place in the community here,” he said. “I’m so thankful for this environment in which all of us were able to grow and get closer to figuring out who we are.”
He said he started out as a “shy and really awkward kid,” when he first came to the St. Johnsbury School, but he’s leaving “more confident and self-assured.”
Yi encouraged his classmates to look forward to the transition to high school, but also to savor the moment of graduation from the eighth grade — “a moment to look back at our accomplishments and milestones and the things we’ve learned as students and teenagers up to this point.”
He said success isn’t all about grades and accolades. “True achievement lies in being able to recognize our failures, embrace new experiences, and grow as individuals,” he said. “I’m confident that St J. has equipped all of us with this mindset, as well as a strong foundation of skills and knowledge to help us figure out what we want to do with our lives.”
The Graduates:
Bowden C. Angell, Kimani Jayden Baugh, Aidan Joseph Beaucage, Zelda Kaetlyn Brent, Kaylee A. Caron, Chloe Sky Carrasco, Hugh Thomas Casey, Izaiah Walter Christie, Madisson Sierra Brown, Kiara Taylor Cookson, Grace Halo Daigneault, Leilani Clara Depina-Bailey, Logan Curtis Farnsworth, Jackson Tyler Fisher, Jasmine Lynn Forthun, Zackarie Michael Fuller, Molly Carol Madison Gadwah, Meara Garnes, Orleans Simone Germond, Natalie Elise Ghafoori, Braydon Stephen Goldsmith, Alexis Lucia Goodwin, Molly Catherine Groft, Andrew Roberston Harden, Oliver Liam Hartwell, Avery Phoenix Heaton, Rieleigh Mae Herrell, Ashly Phillip Joby, Haley R. LaCourse, Jadis Mahoney Lafond, Jason Paul LaMadeleine, Olivia Rose Lemieux, Benjamin Adam Levesque, Kevin Levesque, Julian Finnbar Maguire.
Trevor Jeffrey Maney, Harley Faith Mattei, Sara Shannon McCaffrey, Malachi Branson Meisel, Aidan Rae Merchant, Alexander Charles Mitchem, Rachel Lynn Mooney, Charlotte Mae Moses, Colby Nadira Dores Muminjanov, Devlin Henderson Murphy, Daniel James Murray, Rory Cooper Nott, Lily A. Pinto, Samuel David Plazek, Hunter E. Turner, Jonah Cochrane Raser, Raine Kelly Rashid, Ashlyn Elizabeth Rivard, Lilias Rae Robillard, Dominic Zane Robinson-Jimenez, Foster Keigan Ellsworth Rousseau, Briar Kayne Rutledge, Donnovin J. Sargent, Sean William Searl, Brandon Michael Sheldon, Carmichael John Skinner, Aleksey Alexandrovich Strokanov, Evan William Taylor, Devin Luis Tisdale, Anthony VanDerveer, Ryan Patrick Walsh, Ainsley J. Watkins, Alexander M. Welch, Natalie Rose Wheeler, Emily Isabel White, Matthew Edwin Willison, Jacob Jeremy Witter, Aryanna Marie Woodcock, Joely Rain Wright, Christopher Yi and Kathryn Elizabeth Zajko.
