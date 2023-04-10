Displaying their entries in Lyndon Institute's annual Bridge Building competition on March 31 are, in photo at left, St. Johnsbury School Bridge Building partners, Aryanna Woodcock and Natalie Wheeler; and in photo at right, Aleksey Strokanov and Rory Nott. (Courtesy photos)
Students representing The St. Johnsbury School’s Bridge Building Team — Aryanna Woodcock, Natalie Wheeler, Aleksey Strokanov and Rory Nott — participated in Lyndon Institute’s 21st annual Bridge Building Competition on March 31.
The SJS students studied bridge construction by going out into the community to consider both the physics and principles of engineering, and then drafted their personal plans to comply with the design requirements. The final products were delivered to LI on March 30th, and on the following morning, students predicted how much weight their bridges could withstand before breaking.
For the construction of the bridges, the students were allowed to use wooden Popsicle sticks, Elmer’s white glue, wooden toothpicks and dental floss. Bridges were judged on strength, resistance factor, workmanship and originality of design.
Chad Simpson, master of ceremonies for the event said, “Bridge Building is learning in action and learning by failing.” What a great growth mindset philosophy that each time we fail, we can regroup and get a little bit closer to success and try again!
