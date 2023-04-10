Students representing The St. Johnsbury School’s Bridge Building Team — Aryanna Woodcock, Natalie Wheeler, Aleksey Strokanov and Rory Nott — participated in Lyndon Institute’s 21st annual Bridge Building Competition on March 31.

The SJS students studied bridge construction by going out into the community to consider both the physics and principles of engineering, and then drafted their personal plans to comply with the design requirements. The final products were delivered to LI on March 30th, and on the following morning, students predicted how much weight their bridges could withstand before breaking.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.