ST. JOHNSBURY – The St. Johnsbury School student group, Getting to ‘Y,’ led by advisor Amy Hornblas, invites the community to participate in a socially-distanced version of their Hike for Hope on Sunday, June 21. Although the school group will not be walking together this year, participants are invited to walk on their own sometime during that day.
“This year, we will walk together in spirit,” said Hornblas, the school’s health educator. “Please join our students as they walk to bring hope and support to those who have experience with suicide.”
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) initiative, which was administered by the St. Johnsbury School District in 2017, 21 percent of middle school students have made a plan about how they would kill themselves. This finding concerned student leaders, inspiring them to take steps to strengthen their school and community.
“The leadership and dedication that this group and their advisor have shown in an effort to improve their school and community is remarkable,” NVRH (Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital) Regional Prevention Partnerships Coordinator Cheryl Chandler said. “Please show your support for their efforts by submitting pictures of your hike.”
The community is asked to send in your hike pictures so that they can be posted on The St. Johnsbury School website, to vkathikeforhope@gmail.com. For more information, call (802) 745-2756.
St. Johnsbury Getting to ‘Y’ is funded in part by NVRH through the Vermont Department of Health’s SPF-PFS (Strategic Prevention Framework — Partnerships for Success) 2015 SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Award.
