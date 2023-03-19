St. Johnsbury School Students Compete In Scripps Spelling Bee
State qualifiers from the St. Johnsbury School, for the Scripp's Spelling Bee are: from left, Lia Krieter, Aleksey Strokanov and Megan Smith. The students will compete tomorrow, March 21 at the state level. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury School students Lia Krieter (Grade 7), Aleksey Strokanov (Grade 8) and Megan Smith (Grade 6) will be competing in Vermont’s Scripps Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Vermont Principals’ Association, tomorrow, March 21, at Montpelier High School.

SJS students in grades 1-8th participated in the spelling bee in their classroom level competition recently, then those classroom finalists competed at the school-wide bee.

