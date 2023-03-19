St. Johnsbury School Students Compete In Scripps Spelling Bee

State qualifiers from the St. Johnsbury School, for the Scripp's Spelling Bee are: from left, Lia Krieter, Aleksey Strokanov and Megan Smith. The students will compete tomorrow, March 21 at the state level. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury School students Lia Krieter (Grade 7), Aleksey Strokanov (Grade 8) and Megan Smith (Grade 6) will be competing in Vermont’s Scripps Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Vermont Principals’ Association, tomorrow, March 21, at Montpelier High School.
SJS students in grades 1-8th participated in the spelling bee in their classroom level competition recently, then those classroom finalists competed at the school-wide bee.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.
Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
