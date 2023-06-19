The seventh-grade Team Pack at the St. Johnsbury School participated in a Team Pack Story Hour on June 2 at a Railroad Street location set up to look like a coffee house. Inspired by the popular podcast, “The Moth Radio Hour,” several students shared their memoirs with a packed house.
The Story Hour was the culminating event for a storytelling unit in English Language Arts that explored different ways people tell stories and why stories are important. Memoir topics ranged from courageous moments, tributes to beloved pets, losing family members, acquiring a motorized wheelchair, and participating in a championship basketball game.
“I think it was an amazing opportunity and it was awesome to see all the community members show up,” said Burke Donovan, seventh-grade class president, who shared her memoir about losing her great grandmother. “It meant a lot to me to be able to share my story because I have never been able to share that particular story in a community setting.”
Brenda Kendall kicked off the Story Hour by telling the students, “It has been such a joy being your teacher this year and getting to know you by hearing your stories. I am so proud of all that you have accomplished and all the things you have learned … and to everyone here, let me encourage you to share your stories. They are yours, and they are important. This is your story. Go tell it!”
