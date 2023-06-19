The seventh-grade Team Pack at the St. Johnsbury School participated in a Team Pack Story Hour on June 2 at a Railroad Street location set up to look like a coffee house. Inspired by the popular podcast, “The Moth Radio Hour,” several students shared their memoirs with a packed house.

The Story Hour was the culminating event for a storytelling unit in English Language Arts that explored different ways people tell stories and why stories are important. Memoir topics ranged from courageous moments, tributes to beloved pets, losing family members, acquiring a motorized wheelchair, and participating in a championship basketball game.

