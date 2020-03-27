During two days in February, St. Johnsbury School’s sixth-grade classes had fun and learning during their annual snowshoe trip to the St. Johnsbury farm of Otto and Lynn Wurzburg. The students worked outside in groups on sculptural constructions inspired by the work of Scottish artist Andy Goldsworthy. His famous works rely on the use of natural materials found on-site and on the ephemeral quality of nature.
Each group employed the transferable skills of problem-solving, critical thinking, citizenship and communication in order to accomplish a successful group project, which they later reflected on in their Personalized Learning Plans (PLP’s), part of the State Education Standards requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.