St. Johnsbury Students ‘Step Up’ For 2023-24

Students in all grade levels at the St. Johnsbury School "Stepped Up" to their grade for next year on May 31. They haven’t received their report cards yet, but the students had a chance to visit their classrooms and teacher(s) for the 2023-2024 school year. Step Up days help students and teachers get familiar with each other and begin the process of building bonds and understanding. Shown above, Elijah Scherer and Megan Smith visit their future Advisory Classroom as they join the Alpine Team, where they will be for their seventh- and eighth-grade years. (Courtesy photo)

