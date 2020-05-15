BARTON — Saint Paul’s Catholic School is running a kindness-focused, digital fundraising campaign called Raise Craze. During the fundraiser, students are showing their appreciation to donors by completing Acts of Kindness (AOK’s) for others throughout their communities. The campaign began May 4 and will run through May 25. At the end of the three-week campaign, the students hope to have completed over 250 acts of kindness and raised over $10,000!
“We know this fundraiser has been not only beneficial in the community, but also at home! While kids and parents are home, observing Gov. Scott’s Stay Home — Stay Safe order, encouraging students to think outside of themselves and look to helping others really promotes kindness during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said April Roberts, Raise Craze Campaign chairperson.
While observing social distancing guidelines, students can still spread kindness. And even kids that are unable to raise funds, can still participate. They are doing everything from picking up trash on their streets and roads, to hosting virtual tea parties with elderly family members, mailing letters and artwork to nursing homes and even baking dog biscuits for the local animal shelter. Painting kindness rocks is really popular too.
Kindergartner Parker says, “It’s nice to do things for others, it makes everyone feel good and it makes them happy. It makes Jesus feel happy too!” This is Parker’s third year attending St. Paul’s School, as he began in their all-day, 4 STAR 3-year-old Pre-K program.
“We fell in love with St. Paul’s on Zoe’s second day of PreK, when one of the older kids escorted our crying daughter in and comforted her … Raise Craze is an opportunity for us to teach our kids about kind deeds and do a small part so we can to keep that school community alive. Zoe’s got enough crayons to fulfill the promise of an original piece of art to any and all that donate. We hope others will be inspired to pay it forward too because it’s a special place that needs a little help,” said parent, Hal Reinhauer.
Besides warming their souls, the students have opportunities to earn small incentives like free creamies from Tim and Doug’s Ice Cream, that were generously donated by The Pick ‘n Shovel. If the school makes it’s fundraising goal, the principal, Joanne Beloin will even kiss a real, live pig!
To support St. Paul’s Catholic School, donate here: https://my.raisecraze.com/give/a4j92hn/
