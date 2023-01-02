Stark Village School’s Kate Landry Honored With CHART Award

STARK, NH — In honor of its 30th anniversary, The New Hampshire Governor’s Council on Physical Activity and Health established the CHART Awards, which stands for Character and Resiliency Together. This milestone is commemorated through a partnership with the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England and the New Hampshire Department of Education to recognize educators from around the state who exemplify the CHART characteristics. Kate Landry, a teaching principal at Stark Village School, was nominated by School Administrative Unit (SAU) 58 Superintendent Dr. Ronna HasBrouck for this award.
Kate has established a culture where everyone feels safe. She has provided opportunities for students to develop their own character and resiliency skills as part of their school experience. She does this as a classroom teacher through her growth mindset character education in conjunction with the entire Stark team, and has continued to do so in her role as the teaching principal.
Kate has been recognized for her ability to teach students how to: empathize, have self-awareness, honesty, integrity, management of emotions, how to build respectful relationships, set goals and being responsible. These all align well with the SAU 58 mission to empower students to adapt to a rapidly changing world by instilling communication and critical thinking skills, and respect for core values like integrity and responsibility.
Dr. HasBrouck described Kate’s work: “Stark Village School is a spectacular place that embodies the community as the central hub of energy and enthusiasm in the community. This is due in large part to educators like Kate who support our students every day.
“There are a variety of children who enter the school with heavy hearts. Kate embraces each challenge and educates them in a multi-age classroom with creativity and character education entwined. Families respect her decisions when they may be hard to hear, and know that she cares about them and their children.
“Kate and her students are reflective practitioners. The metacognitive process is evident in their interactions to aspire for honesty in their performance and integrity in their interactions as they create critical friends groups. These practices enable them to always seek their best and be able to recognize when they could have done better academically and in character development. No matter the outcome, students, families, colleagues and the community know that Kate Landry cares about their students and champions the cause of all ‘Starkies.’
“Ms. Landry has been teaching Mindset by Dweck for the past few years with her students. They understand it, express it, and seek to walk a shift in attitude each day due to Ms. Landry. Her approach to classroom management is evident in the integration of character study and life skills across academic areas.
“When students discuss a book or a topic in social studies or a scientific dilemma, they connect the ability to be successful or to face adversity to mindsets. It is fascinating to watch in a Socratic Seminar structure where they are able to get inside the mind of a protagonist and transfer this analysis across content areas. They imagine and hypothesize why individuals acted as they did throughout history. They speculate on how they would respond or do better to truly be better every day. The pandemic has produced so many challenges for educators and learners alike.
“Students in this small school of 26 students, learned how to be inhabitants of small spaces in a respectful manner and take every opportunity to keep one another healthy. They collaborated with Ms. Landry to hold traditional ‘graduation’ programs under her leadership on the covered bridge, spread out in the local church, and were still able to ‘ring the bell’ as a rite of passage. Students believe they are superheroes in her class, because Kate Landry is a superhero of character and resiliency for them.”
