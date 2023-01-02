Stark Village School’s Kate Landry Honored With CHART Award
Kate Landry, teaching principal at Stark Village School. (Courtesy photo)

STARK, NH — In honor of its 30th anniversary, The New Hampshire Governor’s Council on Physical Activity and Health established the CHART Awards, which stands for Character and Resiliency Together. This milestone is commemorated through a partnership with the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England and the New Hampshire Department of Education to recognize educators from around the state who exemplify the CHART characteristics. Kate Landry, a teaching principal at Stark Village School, was nominated by School Administrative Unit (SAU) 58 Superintendent Dr. Ronna HasBrouck for this award.

Kate has established a culture where everyone feels safe. She has provided opportunities for students to develop their own character and resiliency skills as part of their school experience. She does this as a classroom teacher through her growth mindset character education in conjunction with the entire Stark team, and has continued to do so in her role as the teaching principal.

