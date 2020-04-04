Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
CRAFTSBURY COMMON, VT — Sterling College’s online course, “Surviving the Future,” launched today, April 6, could hardly be more timely, even if the timing was unintended; it represents the third event focused on the provocative writings of economist David Fleming. The 8-week series, with an international audience and a suite of global experts, extends a lifeline of hope and connection to participants from around the world during a shared period of isolation that defines the current pandemic.
“In these times of the coronavirus, it is really bringing home to people how quickly things can change, and how social changes that seemed unthinkable are happening almost overnight,” said Shaun Chamberlin, the British-based activist and course co-facilitator with Philip Ackerman-Leist, Sterling’s Dean of Professional Studies and the School of the New American Farmstead. Ackerman-Leist describes the course as a way for people from all over the world to “bring their candles together” to shed light on incredibly complex issues and possible solutions.
