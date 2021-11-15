Steve Jolliffe Receives University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Steven Jolliffe has received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. Steve serves as the Academy’s English Department chair, and teaches AP Research, AP Literature and Composition, and AP Language and Composition. He ran the AP Summer Institute for Teachers for over a decade.
An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways — thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside the classroom. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today.
“This recognition speaks volumes about Steve Jolliffe’s dedication as a teacher and mentor — he has made a huge difference in the lives of his students, and helped them to learn skills that have resulted in tremendous academic success and satisfaction. We are very fortunate to have teachers such as Steve here at the Academy, and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor,” said Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell.
All award winners receive a commemorative award, certificate, and letter that includes details from the student who nominated them.
