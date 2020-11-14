Steve Perry Named Educator Of The Year

The Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs (VEOP) recently honored Williamstown Middle High School Teacher Steve Perry as the recipient of their 2020 Educator of the Year award. The VEOP Educator of the Year award is presented to a faculty member, tutor, or administrator from any VEOP program who has made significant contributions to furthering educational opportunities for VEOP students.
Perry has worked with Northern Vermont University–Upward Bound since June 2015, when he was hired as an English teacher and SAT tutor for the Upward Bound summer program. During his time working for the Upward Bound Summer Program, Perry has worked one-on-one, tirelessly, with many students to improve their literacy and public speaking skills. Students who have attended Perry’s courses saw, on average, their SAT scores raise 100-200 points. He is an incredibly passionate and engaging educator who goes above and beyond to ensure that his students are receiving valuable lessons which will ensure they succeed in high school, college and beyond.
Not only is Perry an incredible asset to the NVU–Lyndon Upward Bound Program, he is also a vital member of the Williamstown Middle High School community. As an educator, he is always seeking to educate himself further to ensure that he is delivering the best education possible to his students. He has attended numerous workshops and conferences, including the BEST conferences for PBiS implementation, has completed a course in Universal Design for Learning, has received graduate level education in the Calkins reading and writing program, and more. In addition to all of this, Perry was a three-year member of the WMHS Leadership Team, an official mentor of new teachers, and the eighth-grade Co-lead Capstone advisor and point person for students, and so much more.
Perry is a dedicated educator who consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that the highest level of education is being delivered to students in and outside of his classroom. He is an indispensable member of the NVU–Lyndon Upward Bound community and the Williamstown Middle High School Community. He is an incredibly deserving recipient of the 2020 VEOP Educator of the Year Award.
The TRIO Programs (initially just three programs) are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are referred to as TRIO. TRIO students are first generation college bound and from low to moderate income families and/or are students with disabilities.
Vermont’s TRIO programs are federally funded educational opportunity programs assisting over 7,500 middle school, high school and college bound adults throughout Vermont. Vermont’s TRIO programs include Talent Search and Educational Opportunity Centers, hosted by VSAC, and the college based Student Support Services, and Upward Bound. GEAR UP is another federally funded college access grant also hosted by VSAC. Combined, these programs receive over 8.5 million dollars in federal funds to promote access to and success in higher education for Vermont students.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest income, First Generation College bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in nine Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU–Lyndon. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at 626-5000.
