GREENSBORO — CLiF (Children’s Literacy Foundation), and Vermont author, Christy Mihaly will host a storytelling event Thursday, July 28 at the playground in Greensboro Bend at 10 a.m.
Mihaly will lead an interactive presentation for children and families. Each child will then be invited to select two books to keep from hundreds of titles.
CLiF awards Summer Readers grants to organizations serving children at risk of experiencing a “summer slide” in literacy skills. Research shows that children who don’t read over summer vacation tend to lose literacy skills while children who do read improve their reading abilities. The partnership between the Greensboro Free Library (GFL) and CLiF reaches Greensboro and surrounding towns’ young readers, and aims to support their love of learning.
The Greensboro Free Library’s mission is to bring its community together by providing resources and programs for lifelong learning, enrichment, and access to the world of information.
