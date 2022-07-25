GREENSBORO — CLiF (Children’s Literacy Foundation), and Vermont author, Christy Mihaly will host a storytelling event Thursday, July 28 at the playground in Greensboro Bend at 10 a.m.

Mihaly will lead an interactive presentation for children and families. Each child will then be invited to select two books to keep from hundreds of titles.

