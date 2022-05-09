NORTH STRATFORD, NH — The students at Stratford Public School recently enjoyed a kick off for their Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program. This is an evidence-based, three-tiered framework to improve and integrate all of the data, systems and practices affecting student outcomes every day. The goal is to assist all students to be successful in a strong school climate and culture.
Students were introduced to the new school mascot who helped them learn about Lion Pride. There will be a contest for students to “name” him in the near future.
Students also reviewed what respect means and how they can establish a regular proactive support system to prevent unwanted behaviors schoolwide. There will be additional supports for students who are at risk for developing more serious problem behaviors before they start. These supports help students develop skills they need to benefit from core programs at school. The aim is to prevent the need for more intensive, individualized support which may involve formal assessments to determine student needs.
So many students are experiencing increased social and emotional needs as a result of the pandemic and previous trauma in their lives. The aim is to provide improved effectiveness, efficiency and equity of schools for social, emotional and academic positive outcomes for all students, especially students with disabilities and underrepresented groups.
