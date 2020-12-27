In December, several students at United Christian Academy in Newport were recognized in the school’s Student Spotlight. The Spotlight honors students who stand out in academic achievement, notable successes, growth in character, contributions to the UCA community, or any other reason to celebrate the students. Shown above, Noah Roy, was recognized for his excellent Passion Project in building a chair. (Courtesy Photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Student Spotlight
- NH AG Encourages Residents To Beware Of Covid Vaccine Scams
- Rockpile In Space: Mt. Washington Observatory, McAuliffe Center Join Forces
- Celebrate The New Year With A NH State Parks First Day Hike
- Christmas Goodness: Kopp Family Donates Auto To Morrison Home
- Localized flooding in central Maine after rain, melting snow
- Boyfriend charged in death of woman found in shallow grave
- Penn Station replacement set for completion this week
- Maine inmate dies in custody on Christmas Day
- Police: Man severely injured as teens throw bricks at cars
- Collins, Feinstein women's history museum bill passes
- Over half of Massachusetts high risk; Rhode Island rate down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.