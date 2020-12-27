Student Spotlight

In December, several students at United Christian Academy in Newport were recognized in the school's Student Spotlight. The Spotlight honors students who stand out in academic achievement, notable successes, growth in character, contributions to the UCA community, or any other reason to celebrate the students. Shown above, Noah Roy, was recognized for his excellent Passion Project in building a chair. (Courtesy Photo)

In December, several students at United Christian Academy in Newport were recognized in the school’s Student Spotlight. The Spotlight honors students who stand out in academic achievement, notable successes, growth in character, contributions to the UCA community, or any other reason to celebrate the students. Shown above, Noah Roy, was recognized for his excellent Passion Project in building a chair. (Courtesy Photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.