Students Complete Summer Art Camp
Shown above are students who recently completed a two-week summer art camp in Pittsburg, N.H., sponsored by the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) and funded by a grant from the Tillotson North Country Foundation. Participants include: front row from left, Myah Busfield, Lolly Stevens and Annabella Rioux; back row, Sierra Gray, Emmitt Mathieu, Mackenzie Thomas, Cole Dorman and Brayden Robidoux. The students learned about several different art forms under the tutelage of instructors, Melissa Hall and Tammy Jeralds. (Courtesy photo)

