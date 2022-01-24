Students Enrichment Programs Return To The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village

BROWNINGTON — Homeschool/children’s enrichment programs are back by popular demand at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, with a full catalog of indoor and outdoor winter activities! Bring the family out to learn how to identify trees without a leaf in sight, track animals through the snow, make your own books and create your own tea blends. The museum is also bringing back fall favorites like Historic Food Preservation, Something From Nothing and Historic Math and Science.
This winter, the museum will offer two program options: a pre-scheduled series every Saturday from Feb. 12 through March 19 and custom weekday booking. The Saturday series permits mixing of social groups, so this is a great option if students are in school during the week and you feel comfortable mixing with other social groups. Please note that COVID19 vaccination is required for children 5-years-old and older to take part in mixed-group Saturday programs.
Weekday programs are available Monday through Friday from Jan. 31 to March 18 (depending on instructor/volunteer availability). These programs are for private homeschool groups, families or social pods, and are available to all regardless of vaccination status. Choose one-to-two classes from our catalog to spend a day at the museum or book a six-class series for a discounted rate.
