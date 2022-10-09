NEWBURY, VT — Newbury Elementary School held it’s annual Farm and Field Day Oct. 6, with over 200 students gathering on the Common of Newbury to learn about the Agriculture Industry. Those students attending represented NES, as well as Blue Mountain Union School, Lyme School and Barnet School.

The event — started in 2019 by Lottie Page, a fifth- and sixth-grade Math/Science teacher at Newbury — more than doubled in size this year, as in the past it was open to NES students only.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.