Many learning activities were on display during Newbury Elementary School annual Farm and Field Day Oct. 6: counterclockwise beginning at top from left: Rylee Brown operates a cider press while presenter, Sim Cook looks on and student, Cade Cooke waits his turn; Bradley Roy meets a turkey while presenter, Dan Lacoss enjoys the interaction; representing the Vermont Extension Program, Liz Kenton talks to students about farm and tractor safety; Tori Jellison shows her steers, the "Big Boys," to students. (Courtesy photos)
Many learning activities were on display during Newbury Elementary School annual Farm and Field Day Oct. 6: counterclockwise beginning at top from left: Rylee Brown operates a cider press while presenter, Sim Cook looks on and student, Cade Cooke waits his turn; Bradley Roy meets a turkey while presenter, Dan Lacoss enjoys the interaction; representing the Vermont Extension Program, Liz Kenton talks to students about farm and tractor safety; Tori Jellison shows her steers, the "Big Boys," to students. (Courtesy photos)
NEWBURY, VT — Newbury Elementary School held it’s annual Farm and Field Day Oct. 6, with over 200 students gathering on the Common of Newbury to learn about the Agriculture Industry. Those students attending represented NES, as well as Blue Mountain Union School, Lyme School and Barnet School.
The event — started in 2019 by Lottie Page, a fifth- and sixth-grade Math/Science teacher at Newbury — more than doubled in size this year, as in the past it was open to NES students only.
Sixteen presentations were set up around the common and included a variety of farm animals and equipment, along with demonstrations about animal nutrition, farm safety and veterinarian practices. Many of the presenters volunteered their time to be at the event and came from all around Vermont and New Hampshire to attend.
The presenters exposed students to some experiences they may have never had before — petting fish (courtesy of Bald Hill Hatchery), sitting on a tractor and in a milk truck, watching a log be milled out into boards, and seeing and touching working steer that weigh 5,000 pounds.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.