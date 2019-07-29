The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. Area students include:
• Allison Fletcher, of Newport, studying in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.
• Daniel Jones, of Piermont, N.H., studying in the Software Engineering Program.
