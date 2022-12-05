North Country Charter Academy, located in Littleton and Lancaster, N.H., recently announced those students being named Student of the Quarter for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Littleton NCCA
North Country Charter Academy, located in Littleton and Lancaster, N.H., recently announced those students being named Student of the Quarter for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Littleton NCCA
Luigino (Lui) Baffa, of Lincoln, N.H., is the NCCA Littleton site’s Student of the Quarter. Lui came to NCCA from LinWood High School at the end of March 2022 needing 17.5 credits to earn his diploma. In this first quarter, he earned 4.5 credits, more than triple the 1.25 credits required of all students each quarter. This earned him top honors as NCCA’s first quarter Student of the Quarter. In all, Lui has earned 6.5 credits since starting with NCCA; this equates to Lui finishing nearly 33 percent of his high school credits in just over two quarters
Lancaster NCCA
MacKenna Cote joined NCCA in Lancaster are the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, motivated to graduate next spring. She has earned six credits so far; has perfect attendance; was the top seller at NCCA’s recent fundraiser; volunteers with her local fire department; and is an all around nice person.
Allex Manchester returned this year motivated to succeed. Allex has worked tirelessly to complete courses and is a model student at NCCA. Outside of school, Allex is working at Nona’s Kitchen in Gorham, N.H.
