Studying the History of St. Johnsbury
Students in Aidan Demsky's and David Eckhardt’s Freshmen Humanities classes at St. Johnsbury Academy recently traveled to the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center. They went as part of their current unit, “How we Preserve the Past.” Students spent time looking at the exhibits, analyzing the artifacts, and learning about the rich history of St. Johnsbury. They will put what they learned to good use when they design their own museum-style exhibit. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

