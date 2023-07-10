The Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG), with funding from a Tillotson North Country Foundation grant, recently sponsored a summer art camp in Pittsburg, N.H. for students. In front from left, Annabelle Thilkey, Charlotte Thilkey, Myah Busfield, Koen Hopps, Annabella Rioux, and Emmett Mathieu show some of the items they created during the two-week camp. Standing in back is Tammy Jerralds, who had the job of coordinating the events. Also participating in the camp, but not shown, were Khloe Marquis, Isabelle Ducret and Reese Labrecque. The students enjoyed several activities and participated in a number of art-related projects. For more information, CRAG'S website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page, or call (603) 237-9302. (Courtesy photo)
The Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG), with funding from a Tillotson North Country Foundation grant, recently sponsored a summer art camp in Pittsburg, N.H. for students. In front from left, Annabelle Thilkey, Charlotte Thilkey, Myah Busfield, Koen Hopps, Annabella Rioux, and Emmett Mathieu show some of the items they created during the two-week camp. Standing in back is Tammy Jerralds, who had the job of coordinating the events. Also participating in the camp, but not shown, were Khloe Marquis, Isabelle Ducret and Reese Labrecque. The students enjoyed several activities and participated in a number of art-related projects. For more information, CRAG’S website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page, or call (603) 237-9302. (Courtesy photo)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.