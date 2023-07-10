Summer Art Camp In Pittsburg
The Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG), with funding from a Tillotson North Country Foundation grant, recently sponsored a summer art camp in Pittsburg, N.H. for students. In front from left, Annabelle Thilkey, Charlotte Thilkey, Myah Busfield, Koen Hopps, Annabella Rioux, and Emmett Mathieu show some of the items they created during the two-week camp. Standing in back is Tammy Jerralds, who had the job of coordinating the events. Also participating in the camp, but not shown, were Khloe Marquis, Isabelle Ducret and Reese Labrecque. The students enjoyed several activities and participated in a number of art-related projects. For more information, CRAG'S website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page, or call (603) 237-9302. (Courtesy photo)

