Classes resume at Sutton School on Aug. 28. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year. Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If the bus driver waits for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for students after school; not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. Please see school bus guidelines.
Bus Route #1
AM: 6:35, 935 Lynburke Rd. Route 5; 6:40, end of Dolloff Pond Road (on the right); 6:41, end of Marl Pond Road; 6:43, 7079 US Route 5 (first house on right); 6:45, 5121 Route 5; 6:46, end of Pumping Station Drive; 6:49, 4180 US Route 5; 6:51, 2999/2987 US Route 5 (shared driveway on left); 6:51, 2902 US Route 5 (left); 6:55, 937 US Route 5 (on left before Sand & Gravel); 6:56, 886 US Route 5 (Sand & Gravel); 6:57, 414 US Route 5; 6:58, 129 US Route 5, on right before daycare; 6:59, 61 US Route 5 (Red Doors Daycare); 7:03, next door to Aldrich’s General Store; 7:04, 868 US Route 5A (right after Newark Street on right); 7:08, 2931 Route 5A (on right, oxen farm); 7:11, 146 Sargent Rd. (second drive on right); 7:15, intersection of Michaud Road and North Ridge Road; 7:26, Simpson Farm, right; 7:28, 743 & 917 Simpson Hill Rd.; 7:30, 1184 Burke Hill Rd.; 7:32, school.
PM: 3, school; 3:05, 1184 Burke Hill Rd.; 3:07, 743/700 Simpson Hill Rd.; 3:11, Aldrich General Store (Tuesday, Wednesday and every other Friday); 3:16, intersection of Michaud Road and North Ridge Road; 3:20, 167 Sargent Rd.; 3:21, 146 Sargent Rd.; 3:23, 2931 US Route 5A; 3:26, 868 US Route 5A; 3:33, 61/129 US Route 5 (Red Doors Day Care); 3:34, 414 US Route 5; 3:35, 886 US Route 5; 3:36, 1144 US Route 5; 3, 2902 US Route 5; 3:35, 2999/2987 US Route 5; (shared driveway); 3:37, 4180 US Route 5; 3:40, 4654/4454 US Route 5; 3:44, end of Dolloff’s Road; 3:45, end of Marl Pond Road; 3:49, 7079 US Route 5; 3:50, 5121 Route 5; 3:51, end of Pumping Station Drive.
Bus Route #2
AM: 7:05, 367 Calendar Brook Rd.; 7:10, 3860 Calendar Brook Rd.; 7:14, 571 South Ridge Rd.; 7:17, Sylvester Drive/Wheelock Road; 7:23, 1105 Underpass Rd.; 7:27, 2941 Underpass Rd.; 7:29, Morey Road/Underpass Road; 7:35, 822 King George Rd.; 7:36, 612 King George Rd.; 7:38, 579 Underpass Rd. (Simpson Farm); 7:40, school.
PM: 3, school; 3:02, 579 Underpass Rd. (Simpson Farm); 3:03, Craig Pond Road/King George Road; 3:04, 612 King George Rd.; 3:05, 822 King George Rd.; 3:08, 121 Four Corners Rd.; 3:11, 2941 Underpass Rd.; 3:13, Morey Road/Underpass Road (turn around); 3:19, 1105 Underpass Rd.; 3:22, Sylvester Drive/Wheelock Road; 3:23, South Ridge Road/Wheelock Road; 3:25, 571 South Ridge Rd.; 3:29, 3860 Calendar Brook Rd.; 3:37, 367 Calendar Brook Rd.
