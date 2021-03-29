Taina Palacios, of Groton, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. Palacios is majoring in Self-Designed and is a member of the Class of 2021. The requirement to make the dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
