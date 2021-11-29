Taproot To Begin Homeschool Exploration Programs In January

Taproot will begin it’s Homeschool Exploration programs in Lancaster and neighboring towns starting in January of 2022. The programs will take place on Wednesdays and continue through June.
The first program, Winter Explorers, will begin Jan. 19 and will be followed by Spring Seed Sowers and Farm Adventures. Activities and adventures will focus on experiential learning, and will be designed around building resilience and connecting to the natural world throughout all the seasons of the Northeast. For example, our adventures will include hiking, animal tracking, tea making, and storytelling.
For more information and to register for these programs, visit the website, www.taprootnh.org, or social media platforms. Register before Dec. 31 to receive early bird pricing; all three program sessions for the price of two or $75 for one. If you have any questions, reach out to our Environmental Education coordinator, Emily, at emily@taprootnh.org or (603) 788-4183 ext. 3.
Taproot is a (501)(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization whose work is guided by its mission of promoting healthy food, healthy environment and healthy community. Programs include a food hub and natural food store, the Root Seller Marketplace, a variety of food access programs and services, and a diverse slate of education programs. You can learn more about the organization and all of its programs by visiting www.taprootnh.org.
