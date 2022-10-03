Taproot is continuing the Farm and Forest Fridays program at Lunenburg Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year with the support of the Vermont Community Foundation’s (VCF) Northeast Kingdom Fund. The NEK Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom.
Every Friday, the second graders at Lunenburg Elementary will spend two hours with Taproot staff learning in the garden, as well as the woods and fields surrounding the school. Some of the activities will include gardening, cooking, exploring the forest, and studying the seasonal cycles of the plants and animals of the local community. The goals of the program is to have fun and inspire creative, engaging and spontaneous outdoor learning experiences; create a community of belonging through place-based rituals, learning and adventure; and inspire comfort and confidence in oneself within the broader community and web of life.
Taproot and Lunenburg Elementary began a partnership in January 2017 with facilitated outdoor programs on Friday afternoons. Since then, programming has included developing a school garden, summer, and after school activities. The Farm & Forest Fridays program was piloted during the 2021-22 school year with great success.
VCF inspires giving and brings people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont. A family of hundreds of funds and foundations, VCF provides the advice, investment vehicles, and back-office expertise that make it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love.
Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center (Taproot) is a registered 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization whose work is guided by its mission, which is nurturing care for the environment by educating, inspiring and connecting communities to the land, to their food, and to each other. Taproot’s work falls under three distinct but integrated realms: Education, Food & Agriculture, Ecological & Community Stewardship. Programs include a local food Marketplace, a variety of Food Access programs and services, and a diverse slate of education programs.
