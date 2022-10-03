Taproot is continuing the Farm and Forest Fridays program at Lunenburg Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year with the support of the Vermont Community Foundation’s (VCF) Northeast Kingdom Fund. The NEK Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom.

Every Friday, the second graders at Lunenburg Elementary will spend two hours with Taproot staff learning in the garden, as well as the woods and fields surrounding the school. Some of the activities will include gardening, cooking, exploring the forest, and studying the seasonal cycles of the plants and animals of the local community. The goals of the program is to have fun and inspire creative, engaging and spontaneous outdoor learning experiences; create a community of belonging through place-based rituals, learning and adventure; and inspire comfort and confidence in oneself within the broader community and web of life.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.