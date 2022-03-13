JEFFERSON, NH — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Taproot Farm & Environmental Education will host its nature-based summer day camp once again, this year at its new campus on the Windhover property in Jefferson.
The Young Naturalist camp will run for four 1-week sessions starting on July 11 and is open to children who have completed kindergarten and grades 1-3. During camp children are unplugged and immersed in nature, spending their days outdoors exploring the field, forest, stream and wetland habitats. Daily activities include short hikes, gardening, nature exploration, insect hunts, bird watching, singing and art projects, building forts and games.
New to Taproot this year is the Explorers Camp, which will run for two 1-week sessions beginning Aug. 8 and is open to children who have completed grades 4-5. Explorers will spend the week discovering the natural landscapes of New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, visiting wildlife sanctuaries, national forests and conservation lands. Activities will include hiking, canoeing, swimming, and mountain biking.
