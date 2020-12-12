Tech Savvy Girls Celebrating 20th Anniversary Virtually

For the 20th year in a row, Tech Savvy Girls will be helping girls in the Northeast Kingdom connect as they build creative confidence and tech skills. This time, they’ll be connecting virtually to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Lucie deLaBruere, founder of TechSavvy Girls, says, “We are looking for anyone who has been involved with TechSavvy Girls over the past 20 years to join the celebration. The first 20 girls to join our celebration will receive a special prize. Whether you were a camper, a junior leader, a mentor or role model — You’re invited! And hope you’ll spread the word. ”
On the TechSavvy Girls website, www.TechSavvyGirls.com, there are two ways to join the 20th anniversary celebration. One way is to RSVP to attend the Anniversary Celebration via Zoom on Dec. 17. Those who want to participate, but can’t make the Zoom Celebration, can “record” a video message on the TechSavvy Girls at www.TechSavvyGirls.com.
A third way to join the celebration is to sponsor a NEK girl to attend camp for next summer. Camp founders have set a goal of obtaining 20 scholarships as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.
TechSavvy Girls was founded in the summer of 2000 by deLaBruere as part of her masters program at Graduate Center of Marlboro College. The first TechSavvy Girls camp was held at the Graduate Center in 2000. All subsequent camps have been held in the Northern Vermont for girls in the North East Kingdom at North Country Career Center (NCCC) in Newport; Lake Region Union High School in Orleans; and University of Vermont. LRUHS educator, Betsy Calhoun joined deLaBruere in 2001 to grow the program and provide opportunities to more NEK girls.
In recent years, the enrollment at the camp has reached over 50 girls each summer. Thanks to support from NCCC, the camp has been able to accept every girl who applies and provide generous scholarships.
Eileen Illuzi, NCCC director, understands the importance of outreach activities like Tech Savvy girls to increase the participation of girls in high-tech activities and enrolling in high tech courses at Vermont schools, technical centers and colleges. Current research shows that the ratio of girls to boys participating in these areas is one girl for every 10 boys. The gap is even wider in the engineering type courses and careers.
Over the years, Tech Savvy Girls has also received support from the Newport Rotary Club, the Vermont’s Women’s Fund, along with NCCC to create scholarship opportunities that make it possible for rural girls to be part of a high tech immersion experience with their peers, meet mentors and role models,and build skills and confidence.
For more details on being a part of the 20th anniversary celebration, or to support the program, go to the TechSavvyGirls website for details: www.techsavvygirls.com, or contact deLaBruere at ldelabruere@gmail.com.
