TechSavvy Girls Invite Middle School And High School Girls To Become Innovators

NEWPORT — After a temporary pandemic pause, TechSavvy Girls camp will return this year Aug. 2-6, to the North Country Career Center, focused on growing female innovators.
Lucie deLaBruere, TechSavvy Girls founder and director, was awarded a fellowship by Project Invent, to bring a unique opportunity to Northeast Kingdom teens. Project invent is a nationwide organization that empowers students to be changemakers in their communities with mentorship from experts at MIT, Stanford, and Silicon Valley startups. The program uses Design Thinking to help teens solve real world problems and grow skills to excel in college and career.
TechSavvy Girls summer camp, in partnership with North Country Career Center, in Newport, will provide middle school and high school girls a week full of fun activities that will help them create with circuits and code. During the week, the girls will also learn to use 3D printers, microprocessors, vinyl cutters and laser cutters. They will use their new skills to create innovative solutions to real world problems using Design Thinking.
At the end of the week, the girls will showcase their inventions to peers and community members. Each girl who completes an invention pitch will be invited to participate in Project Invent 2021 where they can further grow their skills and apply to participate in a National Showcase of young inventors and change-makers.
deLaBruere invites girls to join this year’s unique TechSavvy Girls camp, “We can’t wait to show you how much fun you can have playing with circuits, code, and other high tech tools. Invite a friend, and register for TechSavvy Girls 2021 at www.TechSavvyGirls.com to grow your confidence while making new friends.” Scholarships are available.
For more information, contact deLaBruere: ldelabruere@gmail.com
