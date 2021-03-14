Thaddeus Stevens School Completes Pilot Program

LYNDON CENTER — Thaddeus Stevens School, chosen in January to participate in the Clemmons Family Farm “Windows to a Multicultural World” Pilot program for schools in Vermont, has now completed the program. The partnership fit well for Thaddeus Stevens School as African American history and literature has long been anchored in their curricular offerings.
“A key component of our mission is to create citizens who “embrace human diversity,” and that drives many of our curricular decisions. Our students need to hear and understand the voices of all the people who have contributed to American culture and ethos,” said Director Julie Hansen.
The Windows to a Multicultural World Pilot organizers and artists worked with teachers directly to develop lessons that focus on the African-American/Africa diaspora history, art and culture curriculum. Charlie Hood, one of two art teachers at TSS, spoke enthusiastically about the experience: “bringing more art into our demanding academic program further raises the level of student learning.”
Fifth-grade students read “Roll of Thunder, Hear my Cry,” the story of the Logan family in the 1930’s Jim Crow era. Working with the Clemmons Family “Travelling While Black” materials that included music, art and storytelling, Hood used Jacob Lawrence’s “Great Migration Series” to examine the movement of African Americans from the South to the North that began in 1916. Students observed how Lawrence narrated complex historical moments using an “economy of line” approach, where less is more. Lawrence captured the essence of an historical movement by masterfully painting only what was needed to communicate the whole idea.
The task of the student was to incorporate the techniques of Jacob Lawrence to symbolically portray a moment in the life of a Black American whose work had been left out of history due to racial and gender bias.
Sixth-grader Miliano Mass depicted the work of journalist Ida B. Wells by centering a quill feather over a writing notebook. “She wrote to fight racism,” says Miliano, “She was a journalist and the quill symbolizes writing, so that was my emphasis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.