Thaddeus Stevens School Students Return to Outdoor Classroom

LYNDON CENTER — Science Teacher Tom Forster is eager to resume his field science program with students at the Thaddeus Stevens School in Lyndon Center. The spring rotation was lost due to COVID-19, so students and Forster are excited to return to the outdoor classroom and their work.
Continuing their work in Forest Ecology and Water Chemistry, students will immerse themselves in the natural environment. Particularly at this time of Zoom classes, Forster said he “gives students an opportunity to be away from screens. They learn by observing, experimenting, and exploring the natural landscape.”
Director Julie Hansen adds that “Nature is healing and soothing. Studies confirm that spending time in a natural environment increases a person’s sense of connectivity, a crucial need in this time of social distancing.”
Each grade has a rotation of several days in row at the outdoor classroom as they study forest succession, water quality, and the ecology of the forest.
Students are glad for the opportunity, “Being in masks in a classroom is really hard for me, so I am really happy to be outside and learning. I like learning about ecosystems and forests,” says student Willa Kantrowitz.
Another student, Rhys Trevits, says, “Outdoor science helps me focus. I like the quiet of the forest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.