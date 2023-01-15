The 802 Opportunity Grant: Reducing Barriers, Providing Opportunities
Kristen Burns

From the start, Kristen Burns knew she wanted to attend Community College of Vermont (CCV). “I always wanted to work full-time and CCV always promoted how they can work with your schedule … it’s been really nice having the online classes you can do at your own pace,” she said.

Kristen is pursuing the early childhood education program at CCV while working at Autism Care Partners, a behavioral health organization where she supports children with autism. “I love seeing their growth and their development and seeing them hit milestones,” Kristen said.

