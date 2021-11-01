Students at Stratford Public School, in North Stratford, N.H., have carried on, for the second year in a row, a tradition of creating and displaying scarecrows for the fall season. It is one of the ways that Principal Bridger DeWitt continues to promote a positive culture and climate at the school. This year’s display was so realistic that the public was amazed by the rendition of The Adams Family, to the point of thinking there were live people guarding the school’s sign. Pictured with one of the spooks — Uncle Fester — are Bayli Kennett, Isa Garcia, Navaya Griffin, Natalie King and Jed Pierson. (Courtesy photos)
